Eamon Ryan shoots down suggestion of promoting carp-fishing on Lough Corrib

Published:

Eamon Ryan shoots down suggestion of promoting carp-fishing on Lough Corrib
Minister Eamon Ryan has shot down suggestions that carp-fishing be promoted on Lough Corrib.

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell asked if his department could support Inland Fisheries Ireland in any potential marketing campaign, given the recent finding of carp in the lake.


Minister Ryan said IFI informed him that one common carp was recorded in Lough Corrib during stock management, but no others have been recorded in stock surveys.

He said given carp is a non-native species and Lough Corrib is a Special Area of Conservation, it would be “inappropriate” to support the proposal.

