  • Services

Services

Eamon Ryan says Western Rail Corridor should get same priority as Finglas Luas line

Published:

Eamon Ryan says Western Rail Corridor should get same priority as Finglas Luas line
Share story:

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan says he believes the Western Rail Corridor should get the same priority as the extension of the Luas to Finglas.

He was responding to a question from Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv, who wanted to know if the west project would ever get the same sense of urgency.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Minister Ryan agreed it should – but suggested the real problem is that there are very differing views, including within Deputy O’ Cuiv’s own Fianna Fail party.

Transport Minister Ryan added that a fundamental question is whether or not rail freight will have a future role in our transport system.

The post Eamon Ryan says Western Rail Corridor should get same priority as Finglas Luas line appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Local TD describes energy poverty as ‘urgent concern’ affecting one third of Irish households

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten says energy poverty is an urgent concern in Ireland that is ne...

no_space
Galway dominates podium at national business awards

Three Galway companies have been placed in the top 10 at this year’s IDEATE Ireland Busines...

no_space
Galway Garden Festival to get underway at Claregalway Castle

This year’s Galway Garden Festival is getting underway at Claregalway Castle this weekend. ...

no_space
Galway native named regions Carer of the Year

Galway-based carer Walter Turnbull has been named the region’s Comfort Keepers Homecare Car...

no_space
Minister praises local distillery for environmental sustainability and innovation

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, has praised Ahascragh Distillery ...

no_space
Over half million for capital works on Aran Islands and Inishbofin

Funding of over half a million has been announced for capital works on the Aran Islands and Inish...

no_space
Fundraiser launched for new playground in Letterfrack – with “win a Christmas” as top prize

A fundraiser with a unique twist has been launched in Connemara – offering one person the c...

no_space
Local councillor calls for NTA intervention as Citylink pull evening service from Galway to Ballinasloe

Citylink will no longer provide the 6:30 departure on the 763 service from Galway to Ballinasloe....

no_space
Plans to demolish derelict homes in Ahascragh and replace with housing estate

Plans have been lodged to knock two derelict homes in Ahascragh and replace them with a small hou...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up