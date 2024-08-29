Eamon O’Cuiv to be special guest at Galway Rural Development 30th anniversay event in Athenry

Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv is to be the special guest later today at Galway Rural Development 30th anniversay event in Athenry.

GRD is a local development company that delivers of a range of business, social and community programmes across the county.





It has a turnover of more than €10m with 65 full-time staff, and over 400 people working through various schemes.

Today’s day of celebration will take place at the Bia-Innovator Campus in Athenry attended by present and former staff and directors.

Chairperson Cllr Pete Roche will pay tribute to all who have contributed to the organisation over the years.

