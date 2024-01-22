Éamon Ó Cuiv leads local tributes to late Galway politician Tom Hussey
Galway West Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuiv is leading the local tributes to former Galway politician Tom Hussey who passed away over the weekend.
Tom, from Patch in Glenamaddy, served Galway for many decades as a former TD, Minister, Senator and County Councillor.
Tanáiste Micheál Martin says he’s deeply saddened to learn about the death of his colleague and friend.
Deputy Ó Cuiv joined Councillors Mary Hoade and Michael Connolly on Galway Talks to share his memories of the late politician.
He recalled their first meeting and has described him as someone who could take a strong stance when needed:
Tanaiste Micheál Martin described Tom as someone who cared deeply about his community, county and country, adding his was a life of long and honourable public service.
Tom Hussey’s service spanned from 1963 to 1999 including as Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture between 1977 and 1980 and subsequently in the Department of Health until 1981.
Tom is survived by his wife Bridie, his children James, Thomas, Paul, Sinéad, Tríona and Ciarán, his grandchildren and a wide circle of family and friends
