Eamon Ó Cúiv, Mayor of Galway Cubbard and Senator Kyne respond to by-election queries

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Mayor of Galway Councillor Mike Cubbard says he is ‘weighing up’ a run in the Galway West by-election.

Following Deputy Catherine Connolly’s win in the Presidential Election over the weekend, a Dáil seat will soon be vacant.

A bye-election for the Galway West constituency will be held within six months to fill that vacancy.

Independent Councillor Mike Cubbard, says there are many things to consider

Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne not ruling himself out for Galway West by-election

Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne says he is not ruling himself out for the Galway West by-election.

However, Senator Kyne told Sally-Ann Barrett it is too early to speculate, as he expects it will not happen until next April or May.

Former Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cúiv ‘not making any decision’ on by-election yet

Former Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cúiv says he is not making any decision one way or the other on the by-election.

Ó Cúiv served as a TD for Galway West for 32 years, and decided not to run during last year’s General Election.

When asked by Sally-Ann Barrett if he would consider running for the vacant seat if he felt he had the backing for it:

Meanwhile, it’s reported Sinn Féin are likely to run their own candidate, while Independent Ireland has confirmed the party will be putting forward a candidate.

There is no indication at this time from any of the other parties on their approach.