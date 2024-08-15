A couple on a good income are still almost 8 thousand euro short when trying to buy a three-bedroom home in Galway.

A new report from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland shows that the average earning of a nurse and a garda is not enough to buy an average home in Galway and four other counties outside of Dublin.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Estate agents are reporting low stock levels and say they expect property prices to increase by an average of 4.5 per cent over the next 12 months.

Vice President of the SCSI Gerard O’Toole explains the affordability scenario they carried out to highlight the problem:

The post €8K affordability gap for first time buyers on good income in Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.