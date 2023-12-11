€830 thousand in funding has been announced to expand electrical apprenticeships at ATU Galway.

It’s part of a national allocation of €17m to four higher education institutions, in response to the growing demand for apprenticeships.





Minister Simon Harris is visiting ATU Galway today on foot of the announcement – and will later open a new student accommodation block at University of Galway.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he said apprenticeships are absolutely vital – and there are now more options than ever before.

The post €830k announced to expand electrical apprenticeships at ATU Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.