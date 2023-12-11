  • Services

Services

€830k announced to expand electrical apprenticeships at ATU Galway

Published:

€830k announced to expand electrical apprenticeships at ATU Galway
Share story:

€830 thousand in funding has been announced to expand electrical apprenticeships at ATU Galway.

It’s part of a national allocation of €17m to four higher education institutions, in response to the growing demand for apprenticeships.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Minister Simon Harris is visiting ATU Galway today on foot of the announcement – and will later open a new student accommodation block at University of Galway.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he said apprenticeships are absolutely vital – and there are now more options than ever before.

The post €830k announced to expand electrical apprenticeships at ATU Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Locals react to opening of long-awaited Moycullen Bypass

The Moycullen Bypass is officially open to traffic, after the Taoiseach cut the ribbon on the lon...

no_space
Simon Harris announces approval for major expansion at ATU Galway

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has announced approval for a major expansion project at AT...

no_space
Citylink significantly expands Galway to Clifden service

Citylink have announced a significant expansion of their Galway to Clifden service. From today, s...

no_space
Taoiseach officially opens Moycullen Bypass

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has officially opened the long-awaited Moycullen Bypass, to the delight of...

no_space
Kids enjoy special visit to Sensory Santa at University of Galway

More than 60 families of children with additional needs have been given a unique opportunity to e...

no_space
Taoiseach to officially open long-awaited Moycullen bypass

The Taoiseach is to officially open the Moycullen bypass tomorrow morning. Leo Varadkar will c...

no_space
Galway City Council issues measures to tackle Storm Fergus

Galway City Council has announced a number of measures in response to Storm Fergus. An Orange Win...

no_space
Cars parks closed and sandbags dispensed ahead of Storm Fergus in Galway

The public carparks in Salthill have been closed today (Sunday) ahead of the arrival of Storm Fer...

no_space
Orange wind warning issued for Galway for Sunday

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway for Sunday (10/12). Very strong o...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up