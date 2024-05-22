€7m funding announced for University of Galway flagship medical device programme
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Seven million euro in funding has been announced for a flagship medical device programme at University of Galway.
The BioInnovate programme educates and train future entrepreneurs in the sector, with past participants setting up high potential start-ups.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The funding will support the programme over the next six years.
The announcement coincides with the official launch of the Ian Quinn Centre for Health Technology Innovation at the University.
The post €7m funding announced for University of Galway flagship medical device programme appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
City lifesaving patrols secure a new sponsor
Claddagh Watch river patrols have received a major funding boost ahead of launching its new ‘Get ...
Traffic and vacant houses the key challenges for City Council’s new Chief Executive
Tackling ongoing traffic congestion issues in Galway City and bringing vacant and derelict proper...
Galway lifeboat volunteer’s last operation ends on a positive note
The final call-out for a valued member of Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew fittingly ended in yet ano...
Government funding for Headford, An Cheathrú Rua and Oranmore under Town Support Fund
Three towns in Galway will receive €10,000 each in funding to support community developments and ...
Two days of road resurfacing works to get underway tomorrow on the R353 at Ballinakill
Two days of road resurfacing works will get underway tomorrow on the R353 at Ballinakill As a res...
Tuam launch for Croí’s Community Mobile Health Unit
The heart and stroke charity Croí has chosen Tuam as the location to launch its Community Mobile ...
Deal reached between HSE and County Council for sale of Grove House Site in Gort
A deal has been reached between the HSE and Galway County Council for the sale of the Grove House...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over plans to replace Tonery’s Bar Bohermore with hotel
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over plans to replace Tonery’s Bar Bohermore with hotel An Appea...
Moycullen bypass roundabouts being changed as drivers “not using them correctly”
The roundabouts on the Moycullen bypass are being changed – because drivers aren’t us...