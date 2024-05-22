Seven million euro in funding has been announced for a flagship medical device programme at University of Galway.

The BioInnovate programme educates and train future entrepreneurs in the sector, with past participants setting up high potential start-ups.





The funding will support the programme over the next six years.

The announcement coincides with the official launch of the Ian Quinn Centre for Health Technology Innovation at the University.

The post €7m funding announced for University of Galway flagship medical device programme appeared first on Galway Bay FM.