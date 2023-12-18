€750K mental health funding for ATU and UG

Almost €750,000 in mental health funding has been announced for Atlantic Technological University and the University of Galway

ATU will receive over €400,000 while the University of Galway will get over €300,000 as part of a €5M pot of funding for third level students





The money is go to toward a range of support services, including student counsellors, assistant psychologists, nurses and GPs.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says students today face pressure from a variety of sources and their wellbeing is of vital importance:

