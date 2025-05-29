€6bn cargo facility at former Galway Airport could create 6,000 jobs

REPRESENTATIVES acting on behalf of an international property group are understood to have lobbied a number of Galway County Councillors over the potential sale of the former Galway Airport – revealing plans to develop the site as a multi-billion euro international cargo airport, employing over 6,000 people.

The Connacht Tribune understands that the group has attempted to engage with a number of elected representations – and one Councillor told a meeting of the local authority this week that he had concerns after he was one of those lobbied over the potential future sale of the Carnmore site.

In their executive summary of their proposal to purchase the airport, seen by the Connacht Tribune, the Nexxus International Property Group, headquartered in the USA, have stated that they are willing to pay €15 million to buy the 118-acre property in its entirety.

Nexxus also state in their executive summary of their expression of interest to purchase the site, that they will invest €600 million to facilitate the first phase of the development with a further €5 billion to follow on ‘for future phases’.

They also state that the airport would generate a total of almost 40,000 jobs in the region with recruitment to start once the airport work is completed. Work on the new cargo airport would be completed within an 18-month time span, the submission states.

Caption: Radical proposal…the former Galway Airport.

