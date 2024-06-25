€50,000 in funding for Galway youth and family support services

Just shy of €50,000 has been allocated to youth and family support services in Galway.

€20,000 will go to Youth Work Ireland in Galway, while €17,000 is being provided to Gort Family Resource Centre.





No. 4 Youth Services, based in Galway city, will receive €10,000, while €2,500 is going to Loughrea Family and Community Resource Centre.

Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte says the funding will increase accessibility and availability of counselling, psycotherapy and other therapy services in the area.

