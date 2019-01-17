€50,000 for young entrepreneurs

Local Enterprise Office Galway has launched the Galway stage of the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur programme for 2019.

The LEO Galway team is looking for dynamic, innovative young business people from across Galway city and county to enter the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur 2019 competition.

Hosted by the Local Enterprise Offices around the country, the competition is staged in conjunction with the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Enterprise Ireland and the Local Authorities of Ireland.

Now in its fifth year, this nationwide competition invites 18-35 year olds who have a business idea, a start-up or an already established business to enter. Applying is quick and simple. It takes about 15 minutes, is free of charge and is done at www.IBYE.ie.

Applicants are then invited to participate in an Enterprise Day hosted by the Local Enterprise Office. Shortlisted applicants take part in Business Bootcamps and compete in the County Final.

In Galway, the Local Enterprise Office has an investment fund of €50,000 to share between the winners of the Best Business Idea, Best Start-Up and Best Established Business categories.

