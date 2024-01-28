€5 Million in funding demanded to boost LIS programme across Galway

There’s a call for €5m in extra funding from Central Government to boost the Local Improvement Scheme in Galway.

The LIS provides money to Galway County Council for improvement works on small roads and laneways not owned by the local authority.





They provide access to people’s homes and farms, or to public amenities that could include the likes of graveyards, lakes, rivers, and beaches.

A meeting this week heard the scheme is currently closed and the backlog is around four years.

Councillor Donagh Killilea spoke to David Nevin about the need to clear that backlog.

