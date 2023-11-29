€4m Wastewater Treatment Plant commissioned for An Spidéal
A new €4m wastewater treatment plant in Spiddal has been officially commissioned.
The infrastructure will facilitate development in the area and eliminate the discharge of raw sewage into Galway Bay.
The €4m project also includes a below ground pump station, new sewer pipelines, and the reuse of the existing outfall pipe.
An Spidéal is among 28 towns and villages around the country to benefit from the construction of new treatment plants where none existed previously.
Director of Services for Infrastructure and Operations, Derek Pender says the plant will have significant benefits for An Spidéal.
