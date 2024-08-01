€4 million for Nun’s Island Theatre and Church House
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Just shy of four million euro has been secured to renovate the Nuns Island Theatre and Church House in the city.
The works will add around 1,800 square feet of cultural space in the city and represents a significant boost to the arts community.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The funding, secured under THRIVE, the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme, was awarded under Ireland’s two European Regional Development Fund Regional Programmes.
Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says this new creative space is much-needed for Galway:
The post €4 million for Nun’s Island Theatre and Church House appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
High interest in Ladies Day competition as registration deadline approaches
Today is Ladies Day at the Galway Races, and entries for the competition have been flooding in. O...
Athenry training centre would be a game changer
Galway United rolled out the big guns this week to convince the Government to back its plans for ...
Nearly €100 million worth of ‘Irish wool’ sold by retailers is imported
ALMOST €100 million worth of so-called Irish woollen products sold in Ireland during the year are...
United’s dismal away run against Rovers continues
Sligo Rovers 2 Galway United 0 By Mike Rafferty at the Showgrounds GALWAY United's poor ...
It’s a nightmare for Galway footballers as chances spurned to capture Sam
Armagh 1-11 Galway 0-13 THE sense of anti-climax is overwhelming. An All-Ireland football f...
Aran native loves how Kneecap showcases Irish language on global stage
Actress Fionnuala Flaherty was subbing as an Irish teacher in inner city Dublin in 2018, when the...
Galway footballers leave it behind on day some key players struggle
Inside Track with John McIntyre IF someone predicted six weeks ago that the Armagh footballers...
Suckler income drop is a crisis
THE results from the Teagasc National Farm Survey on incomes has to be a wake-up call for Governm...
Letting the train take the overnight strain
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Maybe it was a subliminal ambition triggered by some vers...