  • Services

Services

€4 million for Nun’s Island Theatre and Church House

Published:

€4 million for Nun’s Island Theatre and Church House
Share story:

Just shy of four million euro has been secured to renovate the Nuns Island Theatre and Church House in the city.

The works will add around 1,800 square feet of cultural space in the city and represents a significant boost to the arts community.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The funding, secured under THRIVE, the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme, was awarded under Ireland’s two European Regional Development Fund Regional Programmes.

Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says this new creative space is much-needed for Galway:

The post €4 million for Nun’s Island Theatre and Church House appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
High interest in Ladies Day competition as registration deadline approaches

Today is Ladies Day at the Galway Races, and entries for the competition have been flooding in. O...

no_space
Athenry training centre would be a game changer

Galway United rolled out the big guns this week to convince the Government to back its plans for ...

no_space
Nearly €100 million worth of ‘Irish wool’ sold by retailers is imported

ALMOST €100 million worth of so-called Irish woollen products sold in Ireland during the year are...

no_space
United’s dismal away run against Rovers continues

Sligo Rovers 2 Galway United 0 By Mike Rafferty at the Showgrounds GALWAY United's poor ...

no_space
It’s a nightmare for Galway footballers as chances spurned to capture Sam

Armagh 1-11 Galway 0-13 THE sense of anti-climax is overwhelming. An All-Ireland football f...

no_space
Aran native loves how Kneecap showcases Irish language on global stage

Actress Fionnuala Flaherty was subbing as an Irish teacher in inner city Dublin in 2018, when the...

no_space
Galway footballers leave it behind on day some key players struggle

Inside Track with John McIntyre IF someone predicted six weeks ago that the Armagh footballers...

no_space
Suckler income drop is a crisis

THE results from the Teagasc National Farm Survey on incomes has to be a wake-up call for Governm...

no_space
Letting the train take the overnight strain

A Different View with Dave O’Connell Maybe it was a subliminal ambition triggered by some vers...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up