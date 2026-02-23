€300,000 Major Projects Fund opens for 2026 applications at Galway Wind Park

The co-owners of Galway Wind Park have opened the 2026 round of the Galway Wind Park Major Projects Fund – with €300,000 available to support large-scale, community-led initiatives within 10km of the facility.

The Major Projects Fund, which operates every two years, forms part of the wider Galway Wind Park Community Fund programme and supports projects that will deliver long-term, measurable benefits for local communities.

Since 2018, a total of €900,000 has been awarded through the Major Projects Fund, run by SSE and Greencoat Renewables, reflecting sustained demand from community groups for support with transformational projects.

Past recipients from the Galway Wind Park Major Projects Fund, including Dúlra Forum Connemara CLG and Carraroe’s Coiste na Páirce astroturf, have been able to use funding received to leverage further investment opportunities, including private match-funding or co-funding from other programmes.

FORUM Connemara CLG received €51,000 from the Fund towards a total cost of €119,300 to undertake invasive species control across 71.25 hectares of Connemara bog, south of Galway Wind Park as part of its Dúlra project to manage invasive plants in ecologically sensitive areas.

Using stem-injection techniques, the project targeted Rhododendron Ponticum across land in Seanadh Phéistín, Fermoyle and Glengowla as part of a wider biodiversity and habitat restoration initiative co-funded by the Wild Atlantic Nature LIFE IP.

“This project helps strengthen local capacity to tackle invasive species through education, partnerships and shared stewardship,” said Sinead Grimes, Dúlra Project Manager at FORUM Connemara CLG.

“By working with landowners and communities, we can raise awareness, respond to local concerns and deliver sustained control in these ecologically important areas. Support from Galway Wind Park’s Major Projects Fund has enabled us to carry out this essential environmental work.”

Following years of heavy use, Carraroe’s Coiste na Páirce astroturf pitch required essential upgrades to remain safe and fit for purpose.

The football club’s volunteer committee received €75,000 from the Major Projects Fund, helping unlock match funding for the overall €186,000 required to undertake the project cost.

With support from the Fund, the surface has now been replaced with a new FIFA-approved, all-weather pitch that also meets the standards of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), enabling year-round use for competitive play

The 2024 round alone attracted over €1.5 million in applications for projects valued above €3 million.

This year’s funding will continue to support initiatives aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11), and Climate Action (SDG 13).

Eligible applicants include not-for-profit groups, charities, community organisations and sports clubs. All projects must show clear community benefit, be deliverable within 20 months, and demonstrate a lasting legacy.

Grants ranging from €20,000 to €150,000 will be available to support proposals that enhance local infrastructure, biodiversity, cultural or natural heritage, or improve sports and recreational facilities.

Jacqueline Durnin, Community Investment Manager at SSE, encouraged community groups of all sizes to consider how ‘a bold, transformative idea could reshape their area for the better’.

“This Fund is here to help turn those ideas into long-term local assets. If your group has a project that could make a real difference, now is the time to apply – we’re here to support you every step of the way,” she said.

David Dunne, Asset Manager for Greencoat Renewables said they were dedicated to ‘driving the transition to a sustainable future through responsible investment in renewable energy’.

“Our commitment extends beyond clean power generation, as we actively support community improvement projects that ensure lasting benefits for local residents such as those supported through the Galway Wind Park Major Projects Fund,” he said.

Online applications are now open and close on Tuesday, May 5. Groups wishing to apply can find further info at www.sserenewables.com/GalwayWindParkMajorProjects or by emailing: GWP.CommunityFund@ sse.com

Pictured: Past recipient…Liam McDonagh, Ellen Tuck, Jacqueline Durnin of SSE, and Sinéad Grimes of FORUM Connemara CLG at a project site near Galway Wind Park, marking support for FORUM Connemara’s Dúlra biodiversity project through the Galway Wind Park Major Projects Fund.