€300,000 for recreation and maintenance works at Galway parks
Over €300,000 is being spread out across parks in Galway for maintenance and recreational works.
€115,000 is going toward a 1.9km trail at Castlegrove, which will include an upgrading of the surface and drainage improvement works.
The rest of the funding is being spread out across 20 other forest parks from all corners of the county.
It’ll mostly go toward general maintenance works, signage upgrades, and path repairs
