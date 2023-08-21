€282 thousand for flood defense works in city and county
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – €282 thousand in funding has been allocated for flood relief works in the city and county.
The largest allocation of €164 thousand from the OPW will support works at Sruffaunacashlaun Stream and Distillery in the heart of the city.
Meanwhile, €54 thousand will provide for the development on an under road floof relief pipe at Moneen, Tuam to protect local homes.
A further €45 thousand will fund a hydrological study of the Clarin River to determine how to best prevent flooding in Athenry town centre.
And €20 thousand will see the upgrade of flood relief pipes and the construction of a retaining pond to address flooding at Dunmore Golf Club.
Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says these are all very important projects.
More like this:
Approval for upgrade works at Clifden Station House Hotel.
Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have approved planned upgrade works at the Clifde...
Students warned over scams as hunt for accommodation intensifies
Galway Bay fm newsroom – With the new academic year almost upon us, the Students Union at ...
Senator Craughwell claims army providing weapons training to Ukraine has opened can of worms
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Gerard Craughwell says the Government has opened a ...
Student accommodation in Galway tips and information
Key Tips Finding the right place to live is crucial to a happy university experience. Universi...
Survey reveals barriers restricting disabled access to arts sector in Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed the barriers facing those with disabili...
Approval for housing development at Clybaun Road
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a housing development on the Clyb...
Parkmore – ATU route is Bus Eireann’s busiest Galway city service with 1.5m yearly users
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The bus service from Eyre Square to Parkmore, serving the ATU cam...
New Merlin Park surgical hub will treat 900 patients per week
The new surgical hub for elective procedures in Merlin Park Hospital will treat up to 900 patient...
Well-known bar allowed to retain roof over smoking area and toilet access
Crowe’s Bar in Bohermore, Galway, is allowed to retain a roof constructed over a back door adjoin...