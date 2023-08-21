€282 thousand for flood defense works in city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €282 thousand in funding has been allocated for flood relief works in the city and county.

The largest allocation of €164 thousand from the OPW will support works at Sruffaunacashlaun Stream and Distillery in the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, €54 thousand will provide for the development on an under road floof relief pipe at Moneen, Tuam to protect local homes.

A further €45 thousand will fund a hydrological study of the Clarin River to determine how to best prevent flooding in Athenry town centre.

And €20 thousand will see the upgrade of flood relief pipes and the construction of a retaining pond to address flooding at Dunmore Golf Club.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says these are all very important projects.