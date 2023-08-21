  • Services

Services

€282 thousand for flood defense works in city and county

Published:

€282 thousand for flood defense works in city and county
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/g57fqq/cannonfloodworks.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €282 thousand in funding has been allocated for flood relief works in the city and county.

The largest allocation of €164 thousand from the OPW will support works at Sruffaunacashlaun Stream and Distillery in the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, €54 thousand will provide for the development on an under road floof relief pipe at Moneen, Tuam to protect local homes.

A further €45 thousand will fund a hydrological study of the Clarin River to determine how to best prevent flooding in Athenry town centre.

And €20 thousand will see the upgrade of flood relief pipes and the construction of a retaining pond to address flooding at Dunmore Golf Club.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says these are all very important projects.

More like this:
no_space
Approval for upgrade works at Clifden Station House Hotel.

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have approved planned upgrade works at the Clifde...

no_space
Students warned over scams as hunt for accommodation intensifies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – With the new academic year almost upon us, the Students Union at ...

no_space
Senator Craughwell claims army providing weapons training to Ukraine has opened can of worms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Gerard Craughwell says the Government has opened a ...

no_space
Student accommodation in Galway tips and information

Key Tips Finding the right place to live is crucial to a happy university experience. Universi...

no_space
Survey reveals barriers restricting disabled access to arts sector in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed the barriers facing those with disabili...

no_space
Approval for housing development at Clybaun Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a housing development on the Clyb...

no_space
Parkmore – ATU route is Bus Eireann’s busiest Galway city service with 1.5m yearly users

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The bus service from Eyre Square to Parkmore, serving the ATU cam...

no_space
New Merlin Park surgical hub will treat 900 patients per week

The new surgical hub for elective procedures in Merlin Park Hospital will treat up to 900 patient...

no_space
Well-known bar allowed to retain roof over smoking area and toilet access

Crowe’s Bar in Bohermore, Galway, is allowed to retain a roof constructed over a back door adjoin...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up