€26m worth of fish came through Connemara ports and piers last year

The value of fish landings at Connemara ports and piers in 2023 amounted to over €26m.

Rosaveal, which has the stature of a national port, provided the bulk of landings with smaller centres adding to the total.





The recently published Bord Iascaigh Mhara annual report for 2023 shows that €20m worth of fish landings came into Rosaveal Harbour last year.

That was down from €23m the previous year.

However, the last two years have seen a significant recovery in the landings at the Connemara port compared to the Covid hit years, when it went as low as €7m in 2020.

Landings at the smaller fishing centres in Connemara added over €3m to the total value in the area.

Figures for those centres come from the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority and they show Clegganat landings worth €760,000 followed by Carna at €428,000 with thirteen other landing points west of Galway.

On the downside, the number of jobs in direct and indirect fishing activity, as a percentage of coastline employment in the West, hasdropped by 17% over the past 5 years.

The numbers now stand at 2,330 jobs along the coast of Clare and west Galway.

