  • Services

Services

€20m for new wastewater plants in Craughwell and Clarinbridge

Published:

€20m for new wastewater plants in Craughwell and Clarinbridge
Share story:

The villages of Clarinbridge and Craughwell can now look towards future expansion and growth – following a major annoucement this morning.

€20m has been announced for the development of new wastewater treatment plants in both villages.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’s long been argued that towns and villages across Galway are being strangled from realising their potential due to lack of these plants.

Until now, developing new housing estates in either Clarinbridge or Craughwell was virtually impossible.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon says this funding is a major game-changer.

The post €20m for new wastewater plants in Craughwell and Clarinbridge appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
UHG second most overcrowded hospital in the country today

UHG is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today Nationally, 484 people are waiti...

no_space
Minimum joint salary of €115K needed to buy new 3-bed semi in Galway

Surveryors have found that buyers need a minimum combined salary of €115,000 to buy a new three-b...

no_space
Loughrea Hotel and Spa named Top Wedding Hotel in Ireland

The Loughrea Hotel and Spa has been named the Top Wedding Hotel in Ireland. Owner Pat McDonagh sa...

no_space
Mairead Farrell says “death, taxes and rising Irish rents” now only certainties in life

It’s often said that there are only two certainties in life – death and taxes. But it...

no_space
Taoiseach says construction of ring road could only make Galway “even better”

The Taoiseach says the construction of the long-awaited Galway Ring Road would only make the city...

no_space
School safety traffic warden approved for Claregalway

A school safety traffic warden position has been approved for Claregalway village. Councillor Jim...

no_space
County council launches new fund to support community-led climate change projects

Galway County Council has launched a new Community Climate Action Fund. It’ll support commu...

no_space
Clio back with bold new look

There is new Renault Clio in showrooms with a bold new look and better technology and is availabl...

no_space
Northern Irish designer takes top sartorial gong

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara One of the last awards nights of the year to...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up