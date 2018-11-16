€200m plan to finish Crown Square lodged at City Hall

Galway City Tribune – Plans have been lodged with Galway City Council for the first phase of a €200 million office, hotel and apartment development on the abandoned Crown Square site in Mervue.

It has been described by the developer as a “distinctive new city quarter” which will act as a catalyst for further investment.

The 12.6-acre site – where work stopped a decade ago due to the economic crash – will ultimately include five office blocks; a 175 bedroom hotel with bar, restaurant and conference facilities; 250 ‘build to rent’ apartments; gym; medical centre and pharmacy; café and local convenience store.

The office blocks will range from four to seven storeys in height and will create space for a total workforce of 3,500. The hotel will be six storeys.

Galway developer Padraic Rhatigan lodged the planning application for Phase 1 – the hotel and office blocks – at City Hall this week, while work is progressing on the design of Phase 2, which will be the residential component and will be lodged directly with An Bord Pleanála under Strategic Housing Development so-called ‘fast-track’ legislation.

