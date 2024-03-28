€200,000 for 7 outdoor projects across Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Funding of almost €200 thousand has been awarded for 7 outdoor projects across Galway.
It’ll enable enhanced wheelchair accessible walkways at Creggs Wildlife Park, and the installation of signage for the “Gateway to the Corrib” cycle route in Claran.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Allocations will also enable the upgrade of the Beara Breifne/Hymany Way walking trail, and the Knockdoemore Park/Lackagh walkway.
There’ll also be accessibility upgrade works at two beaches in Connemara – An Trá Mór near Inverin, and Cill Murvey on Inis Mór – as well as at Traught Beach in Kinvara.
Minister Heather Humphries say outdoor amenities are hugely important for both locals and visitors.
The post €200,000 for 7 outdoor projects across Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Oranmore Primary Care Centre could be back to square one after five years of development
It looks like a long-stalled Primary Care Centre in Oranmore could be back to square one – ...
Step forward in establishment of sports hub in Ballinasloe
There has been a step forward in plans to establishment a new sports hub in Ballinasloe. At the A...
Multi-million euro project at UG to probe influence of technology on time
A new multi-million euro project at University of Galway is set to explore the influence of techn...
Four early morning arrests in Rosscahill arson investigation
Four people have been arrested as part of the investigation into a fire in Rosscahill just before...
Galway-based space tech company Mbryonics gets 17.5 million euro in European funding
Galway-based space tech company Mbryonics has been awarded 17.5 million euro in European funding ...
New mosaic celebrating science of the brain unveiled at Ballybane Library
A new mosaic celebrating the science of the brain has been unveiled at Ballybane Library The mosa...
Portiuncula Hospital and Community Healthcare West launch ‘passport’ initiative for dementia patients
Portiuncula Hospital and Community Healthcare West have launched a new communication passport for...
Prayer service in Moycullen church for Bowden family
A prayer service has been held in Moycullen church for the Bowden family 47-year-old Una Bowden, ...
Community devastated by the tragic deaths of local mother and her two daughters
THE village of Moycullen is in shock this week following the death of a local woman and her two y...