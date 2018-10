Almost one million euro in funding has been announced for improvement projects in eight villages and towns in Galway.

The funding is part of the Town and Village Scheme operated by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The largest allocation is earmarked for Athenry – €200k for the development of a food culture tourist experience, including a 60 seat demonstration kitchen.

Seven other projects across the county will receive €100k each.

