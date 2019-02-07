€1m for Rossaveal but ‘big money’ goes to Co. Cork

THE Connemara fishing port of Rossaveal is to receive grant-aid of close on €1 million for improvement works at the harbour through the course of 2019.

Rossaveal Port is to be grant-aided to the tune of €940,000 as part of the Capital Projects at Irish Fishery Centres and publicly owned harbours, the Dept. of Agriculture, Food and Marine announced last week.

The Rossaveal allocation is part of a €35.7m spend on Irish ports announced by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed who said the investment recognised the significant contribution of the seafood sector to the Irish economy.

The biggest chunk of the money in Rossaveal is to be spent on a breakwater extension – a protective structure for the protecting of berthing vessels – with €600,000 allocated for that project. Work on this is expected to be completed by the end of March.

A further €220,000 is to be spend on safety and maintenance with €100,000 allocated for phase one dredging in relation to a new slipway. €20,000 is to be spent of disability access.

However, Chairman of Galway County Council, Cllr. Seán Ó Tuairisg – while welcoming the current funding allocation for Rossaveal Port – said that the harbour should now be given the go-ahead for the bigger development of a deep water quay.

“Rossaveal has the potential to develop into a major fisheries hub on the West Coast of Ireland but we need the facilities to take the bigger fishing vessels. It needs the type of investment that other fishing ports like Killybegs and Castletownbere are getting,” said Seán Ó Tuairisg.

