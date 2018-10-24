€1m for repairs to storm damaged Galway roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1 million euro has been allocated for repair works to storm-damaged roads across Galway.

The special grant has been announced today by Minister Shane Ross – and the allocation made to Galway is the largest nationwide along with Cork.

It’s after a number of damaging storms swept across Ireland this year – Storm Eleanor, Storm Emma, and most recently, Storm Ali.

Galway’s politicians have long argued that the roads funding for Galway is completely inadequate to meet the needs of the network.

Galway-Roscommon Deputy, Denis Naughten, says without this special allocation, many storm-damaged roads would be left in poor condition. For more on this story tune in to The Galway News@1…