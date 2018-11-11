€180 thousand in funding for 4 community projects in East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 180 thousand euro in LEADER funding has been approved for four projects in East Galway.

The Government’s LEADER programme aims to support rural development projects to revitalise rural areas and create employment.

The largest allocations under the latest round of funding are €96 thousand for an extension at Caltra Community Centre – and €42 thousand for Shiven Rovers AFC Newbridge, for the installation of a lift and disabled toilet.

Meanwhile, €39 thousand has been earmarked to complete walkway and lighting works at Ardrahan GAA Club; while €5 thousand will go to Galway Rural Development Company for feasability studies on potential tourism attractions.

It follows a separate allocation of almost €400 thousand in LEADER funding for projects across East Galway in recent weeks.

Galway East Independent Minister Sean Canney says he expects to see more funding approved in the very near future.