€17m for active and sustainable travel projects in Galway for 2024
Funding of €17m is to be made available for active and sustainable travel projects in Galway this year.
It’s part of a national fund of €290m for walking and cycling infrastructure announced by Government.
Galway City Council has been allocated €8.7m for 34 active travel projects this year, and a further €5.5m for sustainable travel projects.
The largest allocation is €2m for a major cycling scheme in Ballybane and Castlepark, while €600 thousand will support the development of the planned Wolftone Pedestrian Bridge.
Meanwhile, €2.5m is being made available to Galway County Council to support 20 active travel projects during 2024.
The largest single award is €300 thousand for the Safe Routes to School scheme in Oranmore – at Calasanctius College, Gaelscoil de hÍde and Scoil Iósaif Naofa.
There’s also €160 thousand for active travel schemes in Beechlawn and Shannonbridge.
