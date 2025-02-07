€15m Outpatients Department opening at Merlin Park will see services relocated

The new Outpatients Department at Merlin Park Hospital — built at a cost of €15.3m — is set to open on Monday.

It will result in the relocation of certain outpatient services from UHG, which means that some patients will have their outpatient clinic appointment in Merlin Park instead of UHG – and the HSE has said that this will be clearly stated on their appointment letter or the text message they receive.

“The ongoing work at Galway University Hospitals to improve access to hospital outpatient services for the region will pass a significant milestone with the opening of the new OPD next week,” said a spokesperson.

Situated at Merlin Park campus on the Old Dublin Road, with a floor space of 2,300m2, the new modern structure will allow for future extension and expansion of services for the overall improvement of the patient experience and enhanced facilities for patients and staff.

Some clinics will continue to remain at University Hospital Galway such as Urology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Diabetes, Breast clinics, Paediatric, Maternity and some rapid access clinics.

Chris Kane, Hospital Manager, said the move had become necessary due to the expansion of services to better meet patients’ needs and also to support the long term plans for capital developments for the UHG site.

“The relocation will enable us to better serve our patients and their families, enhance their experience of care and improve our operational efficiency.”

She said that the new facility was bright, airy and modern, developed specifically with patients’ needs in mind. Other facilities include two waiting areas, two reception areas, lifts, staff support areas and ancillary accommodation.

“This is a significant change but it is part of the longer term plans to ensure that the UHG site is mainly focused on acute and complex care needs and that Merlin Park will cater for a significant proportion of scheduled and planned work such as outpatients, low complex elective care with future developments planned there such as the surgical hub, an elective hospital and a phase 2 outpatients block,” added Ms Kane.

Preparing for opening day next Monday, Siobhan Foley, Clinical Nurse Manager 2, said: “The team in Merlin OPD are very much looking forward to welcoming our patients to this modern, patient-centred facility, which will allow for expansion and developments of services, and provide an enhanced experience for patients who attend here. We remain committed to delivering exceptional patient care at our new location.”

Pictured: Opening Monday: The new outpatients’ unit at Merlin Park Hospital.