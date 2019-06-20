€14m Racecourse redevelopment plan lodged with Council

Plans for a major €14 million development at Galway Racecourse – including a spectator amphitheatre, bars, restaurants, courtyard and new parade ring – have been lodged with the City Council.

The project also involves a refurbishment of part of the Millennium Grandstand to provide an owners’, trainers’ and members’ hospitality area.

The design team looked at Cheltenham, Aintree and Chester racecourses ahead of drawing up plans for what is called the ‘Eastern End Redevelopment Project’ at Ballybrit.

The plans involve the demolition of the toilet block, saddling stalls and turnstiles and the creation of a new parade ring with winners’ enclosure (with space for four placed horses) and sheltered podium facing the main viewing terrace.

To the north of this will be a 560 square metre spectator viewing terrace to maximise capacity and visibility and opening to a new landscaped courtyard space. The block will also include bars, coffee dock, food offerings, Tote facilities, toilets and a viewing deck on the first floor.

To the south, it is proposed to build another hospitality building (480 sq m) with a “high-quality bar and restaurant” which will be glazed floor-to-ceiling to the north and south offering views. There will also be a roof-mounted external screen.

