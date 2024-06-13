€140,000 for flood works at Clonfert and Craughwell
Just under €140,000 in funding has been approved for Minor Flood Mitigation Works in Clonfert and Craughwell.
Applications were submitted by Galway County Council for funding under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.
The bulk of the money will go toward works at Confert, which will help protect the area from any flooding from the River Shannon.
While the remaining €18,000 will provide for the installation of a surface water collection system and the upgrade of a culvert at Carrownamorrisy, Holypark, Craughwell.
