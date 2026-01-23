€11m-plus for Galway city’s transport projects

The Government has allocated more than €12 million to Galway City Council to progress active travel and public transport initiatives across the city this year.

A further €5m-plus has been allocated to Galway County Council by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The City Council said that its funding, which is €550,000 more than it got in 2025, would support the Council in continuing to deliver new and improved infrastructure.

This, it said, would help to reduce traffic congestion and make Galway a safer, more comfortable environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

This tranche of funding includes €9.5 million for Active Travel projects in Galway in 2026, including:

■ Ballybane Road and Castlepark Road Cycle Network Scheme (€2.8 million). This will allow for the completion of the project, which is delivering dedicated cycle lanes along both roads along with enhanced facilities for walkers, wheelers and those travelling by bus. This project is scheduled for completion in Q3 2026.

■ Bóthar Stiofáin Active Travel Project (€1.7 million). This will deliver new cycling and walking facilities — work is progressing on schedule and is on track for completion in Q3 2026.

■ Western Distributor Road Active Travel Scheme (€875,000). This will allow this project to progress through detailed design and towards construction. The scheme will deliver new cycle lanes along the 3km length of the Western Distributor Road, including an upgrade of the existing mandatory cycle lane. Construction works are expected to begin later this year.

Pictured: Bus corridor needed: an image from the draft masterplan for UHG.