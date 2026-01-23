€11m-plus for Galway city’s transport projects
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The Government has allocated more than €12 million to Galway City Council to progress active travel and public transport initiatives across the city this year.
A further €5m-plus has been allocated to Galway County Council by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the National Transport Authority (NTA).
The City Council said that its funding, which is €550,000 more than it got in 2025, would support the Council in continuing to deliver new and improved infrastructure.
This, it said, would help to reduce traffic congestion and make Galway a safer, more comfortable environment for pedestrians and cyclists.
This tranche of funding includes €9.5 million for Active Travel projects in Galway in 2026, including:
■ Ballybane Road and Castlepark Road Cycle Network Scheme (€2.8 million). This will allow for the completion of the project, which is delivering dedicated cycle lanes along both roads along with enhanced facilities for walkers, wheelers and those travelling by bus. This project is scheduled for completion in Q3 2026.
■ Bóthar Stiofáin Active Travel Project (€1.7 million). This will deliver new cycling and walking facilities — work is progressing on schedule and is on track for completion in Q3 2026.
■ Western Distributor Road Active Travel Scheme (€875,000). This will allow this project to progress through detailed design and towards construction. The scheme will deliver new cycle lanes along the 3km length of the Western Distributor Road, including an upgrade of the existing mandatory cycle lane. Construction works are expected to begin later this year.
Pictured: Bus corridor needed: an image from the draft masterplan for UHG.
More like this:
Galway Division had highest number of Gardaí injured on duty last year
Life on the ‘thin blue line’ in Galway is becoming more dangerous according to new figures that r...
Familiar foes bar Galway’s way in their league opener
By DARREN KELLY WITH the FBD League out of the way and silverware secured, the serious busines...
Ralph returns to Galway as part of farewell tour
Tickets go on sale this Friday for Somewhere Down the Road, the final Irish tour from English fol...
‘Active target’ of Garda drug probes caught red-handed
By Ronan Judge A man who was an active target of Gardaí investigating the drugs trade in Galwa...
The Royals are first up for Galway ladies’ footballers
By DARREN KELLY GALWAY’S senior ladies footballers kick off their 2026 action on Sunday when t...
Demolition of Montauban sees Westerners earn a home date for knock-out stages
Connacht 75 Montauban 14 By JOHN FALLON AT DEXCOM STADIUM CONNACHT ran in eleven tries a...
Pauline’s musical journey into her family history
Amhráin do mo Mháthair, an intimate documentary following acclaimed singer Pauline Scanlon as she...
Gort gets set for week-long celebration of Brigid
Gort’s annual Brigid’s Celebrations will run from this Saturday, January 24, to Sunday, February ...
Granny up for theft — in city Garda station!
A grandmother accused of stealing an iPhone worth €1,800, a purse and bank cards as she was about...