€115K in digital equipment funding for Galway public libraries

30 public libraries across Galway are set to benefit from a €115,000 pot of funding for new digital equipment.

It’s the third-highest amount allocated, behind Kerry, and Dublin – which is inclusive of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, South Dublin and the city





€1.3m is being spread out across the country for the provision of new computers, laptops, iPads and other ICT equipment.

The investment has been introduced by Minister Heather Humphreys under the Libraries Capital Programme

