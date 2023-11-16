  • Services

Services

€115K in digital equipment funding for Galway public libraries

Published:

€115K in digital equipment funding for Galway public libraries
Share story:

30 public libraries across Galway are set to benefit from a €115,000 pot of funding for new digital equipment.

It’s the third-highest amount allocated, behind Kerry, and Dublin – which is inclusive of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, South Dublin and the city


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

€1.3m is being spread out across the country for the provision of new computers, laptops, iPads and other ICT equipment.

The investment has been introduced by Minister Heather Humphreys under the Libraries Capital Programme

The post €115K in digital equipment funding for Galway public libraries appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
NYPD Choir established to perform breathtaking rendition of ‘Galway Bay’

‘Fairytale of New York’ is an iconic and timeless Christmas classic – and hopef...

no_space
Volunteers sought for Grattan Beach clean-up after Storm Debi

People are being encouraged to help clean-up Grattan Beach this weekend following Storm Debi. The...

no_space
Claddagh Watch carrying out double patrols tonight for student Christmas Jumper Day

‘Look out for each other’ – that’s the message from Claddagh Watch on stu...

no_space
Award-winning seafood business in Kilcolgan completes €172,000 investment

An award-winning seafood business in Kilcolgan has completed a €172,000 investment, supported by ...

no_space
Seven Galway companies named as finalists in the Irish Medtech Awards

Seven Galway companies are finalists at the Irish Medtech Association Awards, which are being hos...

no_space
Australian and New Zealand journalists visit Galway

Seven travel journalists from Australia and New Zealand have been exploring Galway, as guests of ...

no_space
Two University of Galway academics make Highly Cited Researchers 2023 List

Two University of Galway academic researchers have been named on the annual Highly Cited Research...

no_space
Public consultation on Portumna Forest Park Vision Masterplan extended

Colilte and Fáilte Ireland have extended the public consultation on Portumna Forest Park to Tuesd...

no_space
Plans for 227 new homes in Rahoon rejected by planners

Plans for a major housing development on the west side of the city have been turned down. Glenvea...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up