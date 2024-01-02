€10m investment confirmed for Oranmore railway loop connecting Athenry and Galway

An investment of almost 10 million euro has been confirmed for a passing railway loop at the existing Oranmore Train Station

It will allow for more services along the existing commuter link between Athenry and Galway





Irish Rail has now confirmed that a planning application is planned for early this year

The €9.3m fund is being made available through the Urban Regeneration Development Fund

