  • Services

Services

€10m investment confirmed for Oranmore railway loop connecting Athenry and Galway

Published:

€10m investment confirmed for Oranmore railway loop connecting Athenry and Galway
Share story:

An investment of almost 10 million euro has been confirmed for a passing railway loop at the existing Oranmore Train Station

It will allow for more services along the existing commuter link between Athenry and Galway


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Irish Rail has now confirmed that a planning application is planned for early this year

The €9.3m fund is being made available through the Urban Regeneration Development Fund

The post €10m investment confirmed for Oranmore railway loop connecting Athenry and Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway, Cork, Dublin and Mayo account for third of 2023 road deaths

The number of road deaths in Galway, Cork, Dublin and Mayo accounted for almost 40 percent of all...

no_space
Galway County house prices enter 2024 8% higher than 2023

House prices in County Galway are 8 percent higher heading into 2024 than they were entering 2023...

no_space
Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing man in Galway

Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 23 year old missing in Galway since...

no_space
Gardai seek public’s assistance in search for missing Claregalway man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Robert...

no_space
Plans lodged for apartment complex in Moycullen

Plans have been lodged for a minor apartment complex in Moycullen. The project, led by Heanue Con...

no_space
Galway Samaritans calls now top 3,000 a month

Volunteers at the Samaritans are taking over 3,000 calls a month from distressed people between t...

no_space
Clare fears loss of identity in Galway university rebrand

The President of University of Galway moved to allay fears its recent rebrand would negatively im...

no_space
Galway charities approach new Year with no end in sight to devastating housing crisis

Homelessness reached record levels in October – with no end in sight in 2024 to the housing crisi...

no_space
Garda NBCI join arson investigation at former Rosscahill hotel

Specialist officers from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been assigned t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up