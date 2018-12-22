€1.5m funding to ‘transform’ Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The announcement of €1.5m in funding for Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea is being welcomed as an investment that will ‘transform’ the junction.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says Kilmeen Cross on the N65 has been the source of grave concern for many years.

Campaigners have long-sought a wide range of safety initiatives at the busy junction – including the provision of lighting.

€1.5m in funding has now been awarded to Kilmeen Cross as part of a €21m allocation for primary and secondary roads across Galway.

Minister Cannon says it’s not yet known if lighting will be covered under the funding – but it will be fought for.

Meanwhile, local campaigners installed temporary lighting at Kilmeen Cross last night – something they have done on several occasions to highlight their concerns.

Campaigner Jackie Flannery says they’re delighted with the latest funding but permanent lightning needs to be installed.

