€1.5m for Portumna flood relief scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major flood relief scheme for Portumna can now progress as funding has been sanctioned.
The Office of Public Works is providing 1.5 million euro for the project to improve the town’s flood defences.
Minister of State for Rural and Community Development, Sean Canney says the project will also secure jobs which were under threat in the leisure cruising industry.
