Dyke Road scheme to include 197 cost-rental and 22 social housing apartments
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
An Coimisiún Pleanála has given the go-ahead to 219 apartments as part of the Corrib Causeway development at the Dyke Road carpark.
The apartments, which will be majority cost rental, are to be delivered by the Land Development Agency (LDA) on the City Council-owned carpark.
Phase one of the development will include 22 homes for people on the Council’s social housing waiting list, and the remainder (90%) will be cost rental.
Rents for these units will be calculated based on the cost of building and managing the property and are supposed to be ‘at least’ 25% below the regular market rate.
The one-, two- and three-bedroom homes will be built in developments ranging in height from six to nine storeys overlooking the Corrib.
The LDA previously said it planned to redevelop the Dyke Road site, off Headford Road, in three phases and it was previously stated that construction of this first phase, which includes a creche as well as the apartments, could begin in 2026.
There is no timeframe yet for the delivery of the next two phases.
This application did not include the demolition of the Black Box Theatre.
The theatre, at the northern end of the site, could eventually make way for more residential units, according to a framework previously published by the LDA.
Phase two of the plans could involve a mix of commercial, cultural, and civic spaces.
An Coimisiún Pleanála approved the first phase of development with a number of conditions, including one which states that the road layout must be altered to allow for access to adjoining lands which have been earmarked for student accommodation.
An Taisce Galway this week welcomed the approval of the housing but questioned Uisce Éireann’s determination, as part of submissions, that there was sufficient wastewater capacity in the foul pipework to transport the development’s wastewater to Mutton Island.
“We believe it will add to the occurrences and volumes of wastewater being discharged into Galway Bay and onto the local beaches,” they warned.
However, they confirmed that they would not be seeking a judicial review of the approval.
Pictured: The proposed new apartments for the Dyke Road carpark that have been given planning clearance by An Coimisiún Pleanála.
More like this:
N65 to remain closed near Loughrea for number of hours
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe N65 remains closed at Kilcooley, Loughrea, due to...
Local TD accuses Government of letting insurance companies "off the hook"
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment is letting insurance companies "off the ho...
Druid Theatre appoints new CEO
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDruid Theatre has appointed a new CEO. Kerry woman Ma...
Garda appeal for missing man from Tuam
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for help in finding a man missin...
Galway City food firm signs €7m deal with Lidl
A Galway-based food company has signed a new supply deal with supermarket giants Lidl worth €7 mi...
Spanish Arch move for Saturday market in Galway
The Saturday Market at St Nicholas’ could have to relocate to the Spanish Arch while rehabilitati...
Passenger charged with the assault on taxi driver
By Ronan Judge A 22-year-old man allegedly assaulted a taxi driver and stole his phone after a...
Galway solidarity with Palestinian journalists killed in Israel’s genocide
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley World experts on genocide have conf...
Fidil Ghorm wins Children’s award at German festival
Fidil Ghorm, which will be shown as part of Generation Fleadh later this month, won the European ...