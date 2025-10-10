Dyke Road scheme to include 197 cost-rental and 22 social housing apartments

An Coimisiún Pleanála has given the go-ahead to 219 apartments as part of the Corrib Causeway development at the Dyke Road carpark.

The apartments, which will be majority cost rental, are to be delivered by the Land Development Agency (LDA) on the City Council-owned carpark.

Phase one of the development will include 22 homes for people on the Council’s social housing waiting list, and the remainder (90%) will be cost rental.

Rents for these units will be calculated based on the cost of building and managing the property and are supposed to be ‘at least’ 25% below the regular market rate.

The one-, two- and three-bedroom homes will be built in developments ranging in height from six to nine storeys overlooking the Corrib.

The LDA previously said it planned to redevelop the Dyke Road site, off Headford Road, in three phases and it was previously stated that construction of this first phase, which includes a creche as well as the apartments, could begin in 2026.

There is no timeframe yet for the delivery of the next two phases.

This application did not include the demolition of the Black Box Theatre.

The theatre, at the northern end of the site, could eventually make way for more residential units, according to a framework previously published by the LDA.

Phase two of the plans could involve a mix of commercial, cultural, and civic spaces.

An Coimisiún Pleanála approved the first phase of development with a number of conditions, including one which states that the road layout must be altered to allow for access to adjoining lands which have been earmarked for student accommodation.

An Taisce Galway this week welcomed the approval of the housing but questioned Uisce Éireann’s determination, as part of submissions, that there was sufficient wastewater capacity in the foul pipework to transport the development’s wastewater to Mutton Island.

“We believe it will add to the occurrences and volumes of wastewater being discharged into Galway Bay and onto the local beaches,” they warned.

However, they confirmed that they would not be seeking a judicial review of the approval.

Pictured: The proposed new apartments for the Dyke Road carpark that have been given planning clearance by An Coimisiún Pleanála.