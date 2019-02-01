Dutch string trio for afternoon performance at NUI Galway

The Lendvai String Trio from Holland will be in concert at the Emily Anderson Concert Hall, NUIG, this Sunday, February 3, at 3pm.

The concert will open with Dvorák’s Miniatures, romantic pieces that were first composed for violin and piano and later arranged for various combinations of strings.

Also featuring will be music from German-Dutch composer Julius Röntgen, who has been ‘re-discovered’ by the Lendvai String Trio, having been almost forgotten for nearly 100 years.

The Trio have undertaken to record all 16 of his string trios and will perform his first one, a joyous piece, for their Galway performance.

Mozart’s Divertimento which is one of his masterpieces, as well as being one of the most demanding pieces in the string trio literature, will conclude the concert.

Founded in 2004, the Lendvai String Trio perform regularly at major venues including London’s Wigmore Hall and the Concertgebouw in Brugge, Belgium. They also appear at festivals across Europe and their concerts and recordings are regularly broadcast by Dutch Radio 4, Swedish Radio P2 and BBC Radio 3.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.