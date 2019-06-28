Dunnes Stores plan Knocknacarra expansion

Galway City Tribune – Anchor tenant Dunnes Stores is planning a large extension to its premises in Gateway Retail Park in Knocknacarra, and is set to occupy two adjoining units currently under construction.

The proposal to amalgamate units from Phase 2 of the retail park into the Dunnes premises is to “improve the attractiveness” of the business.

The centres owners, Targeted Investment Opportunities ICAV, have applied for planning permission to amalgamate two additional units – one of which was originally intended to be a large coffee shop – with Dunnes Stores.

The extra units would add an additional 631 square metres to the Dunnes outlet.

Phase 2 of the retail park is on schedule to be completed early next year, with confirmed new tenants Harvey Norman and Boots scheduled to open in March. The Harvey Norman outlet at 5,575 square metres will be their second largest in Ireland, behind the 5,670 sq m premises in Tallaght.

Meanwhile, the centre’s owners also want to change the previously-approved KFC drive-thru – on a site adjacent to the existing vehicular exit – to a block with three individual food and beverage units.

