Dunmore woman is finalist in the National Brown Bread Baking Competition

Dunmore woman Tracey Mullin-Ryan is one of the eight finalists announced for the National Brown Bread Baking Competition

The Euronics competition is held with the National Ploughing Association and the Irish Country Women’s Association

The semi-finals will take place at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan in Tullamore on the 16th and 17th of September with the final on the 18th

The winning brown bread baker will walk away with a cash prize of €5,000 and a NEFF Slide & Hide oven