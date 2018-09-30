Person seriously injured in single vehicle crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tuam to Dunmore Road was closed for several hours following a serious crash this morning.

It’s understood the single vehicle crash happened at Quarter near Dunmore at around 10am.

Emergency services – including an air ambulance – attended the scene and one person was taken to University Hospital Galway.

It’s understood their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Gardai technical teams examined the scene this afternoon.