Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tuam to Dunmore Road was closed for several hours following a serious crash this morning.
It’s understood the single vehicle crash happened at Quarter near Dunmore at around 10am.
Emergency services – including an air ambulance – attended the scene and one person was taken to University Hospital Galway.
It’s understood their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
Gardai technical teams examined the scene this afternoon.
Person seriously injured in single vehicle crash
