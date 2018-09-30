Dunmore to Tuam Road remains closed following serious crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tuam to Dunmore Road remains closed this afternoon following a serious crash near Dunmore this morning.

It’s understood the single vehicle crash happened at Quarter at around 10am.

Emergency services remain at the scene and an air ambulance arrived at the scene a short time ago.

The road remains closed and it’s not yet known when it’ll re-open – diversions are currently in place.

Gardai say no life-threatening injuries were sustained during the incident.