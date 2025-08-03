Dunmore set for ten days of festive craic with programme of almost 100 events

The heart of North Galway is set to come alive once again this weekend as the 51st Dunmore Annual Festival bursts into action up to Sunday week, August 10 – with a jam-packed programme of nearly 100 events.

Following on from their hugely successful 50th Festival last year, the committee have once again come up with an extensive programme of events ensuring that there really is something for everyone, catering for people of all ages, abilities and interests.

‘DA Festival’ always tries to keep family and inclusion as its main aim and focus when planning events.

This year is no different with family events including a high-energy, mesmerizing Aerial Trapeze and Fire Show by hugely talented Strix Nebulosa and Gill Byrne this Sunday from 7.30pm.

On Friday week, Dunmore’s Mexican Fiesta Familia will bring a taste of Mexico to the town with live music and games creating a carnival atmosphere in the Square. You can even feast on some tacos too or try the Chili Challenge.

And no festival would be complete without firm favourites like Sports Day and the Traditional Markets Day. On both days the Sensory Express will also be in town to ensure that neurodivergent children and adults get to enjoy a family day out too.

This year, Dunmore proudly celebrates 600 Years of the Augustinian Friary /Abbey with events to mark this with heritage talks, a commemorative Mass at the Abbey ruins, as well as the abbey featuring on the finisher medal for the Bank Holiday Monday Garrafrauns to Dunmore 6K Road Race, blending history with modern-day festivities.

‘DA Festival Marquee’ in The Square will be the vibrant heart of the Dunmore Annual Festival, hosting a spectacular lineup of evening entertainment and special events across the ten days.

From the hilarious Hypno-Larious comedy hypnosis show this Saturday to the high-energy 80s & 90s Mania with The Wilful this Bank Holiday Monday, the marquee promises unforgettable nights of laughter, music, and dancing.

Country music fans can look forward to performances from David Kiernan, and John Molloy while trivia lovers can test their knowledge at the Monster Festival Table Quiz next Tuesday, August 5.

Rising star Jack Reilly will entertain the crowds on Fancy Dress night on Friday week, August 8, while on Saturday week, the “Shafts Rising Stars” Talent Competition is looking for entries with a chance to win €1,000 in prizes.

This year’s festival is bursting with magical moments for children of all ages – from Dino Live shows and kite-making to teddy bear picnics, painting, Lego workshops, fun-filled sports blitz’s, even a Forest School.

Other events throughout the week include the ever-competitive Four Roads GAA, as well as a Four Roads Tractor challenge, Dunmore’s own Dog Show, a relaxing Women’s Wellness Afternoon, the festival Bingo, scenic Tuesday group walks, senior fitness classes, engaging art exhibitions, Darts and traditional 25 card games, as well as live music in the pubs across the week — offering something for every interest and age group.

“This festival is the highlight of the summer for the people of Dunmore and the surrounding areas, as well as the many who return home especially for DA Festival,” said Chairperson Lisa Mullarkey.

“It’s a chance to come together, support local events, and create memories that last a lifetime. Whether you’re young or young at heart, there’s something here for everyone – so come out and be part of the magic.”

■ The 51st Dunmore Annual Festival Programme is now online at https://dunmorefestival.ie/festival-programme/ and booklets are available in local shops.

Pictured: Some of the 51st Dunmore Annual Festival Committee with Tommy Howley (centre) who was on the first ever committee 50 years ago (from left) Jade Daly, Mary Mullin, Jonathan Comer, Davy Glynn, Matthew Walsh, Lisa Mullarkey, Michael Burke and Roslyn Martyn.