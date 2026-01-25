Dunmore residents out in force to demand action on street widening plan

Several hundred protesters turned out in Dunmore lastweekend to express their frustration of the lack of willpower to widen one of the village’s main streets, used by thousands of motorists every day.

Bridge Street is a bottleneck because it is extremely difficult for two vehicles to pass. Lorries or busses have no chance if they meet oncoming traffic.

Saturday’s protest was attended by more than a dozen public representatives, including TDs and councillors, along with some visibly annoyed business owners and motorists.

Senior Galway County Council officials have recognised the need to have the street widened in the interest of safety from a motorists, pedestrian and children’s perspective.

But local Cllr Ollie Turner told the gathering that the project cannot proceed unless it goes to planning for approval. That will require the demolition of several buildings before the street widening can commence.

“That is the first major step,” he remarked.

The proposal initially involves the removal of four buildings on one side of the street which would allow for the widening process to commence. It will involve compulsory purchase orders.

A deputation of three members, Padraic Cosgrove, David Glynn and Marie Howley, representing the Dunmore community met with members of Tuam Municipal District Council in an effort to progress the project.

Pictured: Marie Howley, David Glynn and Padraig Cosgrove from the Dunmore Bridge Street Action Group. Photos: Jacinta Fahy.