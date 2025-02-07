Dunmore native Caoimhe Glynn, otherwise known as Reylta, competes at Eurosong Final tonight

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Dunmore native singer-songwriter Caoimhe Glynn, also known as Reylta, takes to the stage tonight in the Eurosong Final.

She’ll compete against five other acts on the Late Late Show, which each act performing their songs live from 9:35PM.

A three-way vote from the National Jury, the International Jury, and the public vote will then decide who will represent Ireland at the Eurovision in Basel, Switzerland.

Late Late host Patrick Kielty says last year was such a strong showing, and they’re hoping to build on that: