Dunmore meeting to discuss urgent need for new national school

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public meeting will take place in Dunmore this evening to discuss the urgent need for a new national school.

The existing school was originally built in the 1940s and has been extended very little since.

It’s now lacking in modern facilities, and spaces including cloakrooms and the main hall are being used as classrooms.

Management say the only solution to the crisis is a brand new school – something the Department of Education has so far not agreed to.

The meeting takes place at Dunmore National School this evening at 8pm.