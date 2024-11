Dún Beag Creche in Dunmore has been recognised for it’s ‘dedication to young minds’ at the inaugural “Giving Back Campaign – Recognition Awards”

They have been organised by Child Paths, a company which provides childcare management software.

The Dún Beag staff were declared the overall winner for going above and beyond to support a young family.

Speaking to our reporter Chris Benn, Phyliss Reddington of Dún Beag Creche, says it was a community effort and all of Dunmore stepped up.