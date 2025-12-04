Dunguaire deserves state support to get back on track

By Avril Horan

THERE were renewed calls this month to secure the future of Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara, which was described as one of the “most iconic castles along the Wild Atlantic Way.”

The castle has been closed to the public for two years, and Galway County Council has said that it cannot acquire the castle from the Shannon Group unless Government funding is provided to enable them to carry out essential repair works.

Cllr Paul Killilea (FG) described Dunguaire’s prolonged closure as a continuing blow to Kinvara – and he asked the Council to pursue every option to prevent further deterioration.

He also urged Galway County Council to “expedite the process as much as possible,” warning that the longer the site remains closed, “the further into disrepair it falls.”

While support for the project has been forthcoming at national level, Council officials admitted that “we won’t send the Christmas card until we get a cheque in the post.”

Cllr Killilea has asked the Chief Executive to outline the works required to reopen the 16th-century tower house, even if detailed costings cannot be published due to their commercially sensitive nature.

He noted previously that the castle has been closed since ownership became “stuck in limbo” in August 2023, when the planned transfer from Shannon Heritage Group to Galway County Council stalled.

The Council has repeatedly said it will assume responsibility once central Government funding is secured.

At this month’s meeting, elected representatives heard that the Council is continuing to apply pressure at national level.

“We have a meeting with the Minister in the coming weeks,” said Council officials.

“A detailed breakdown of costings has already been provided, and we will be tendering for the work in due course should resources be forthcoming from the Department of Tourism.”

The matter was also raised in the Dáil last week when Galway East Deputy Louis O’Hara insisted that Government must stop providing excuses when it comes to the ongoing closure of Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara.

Raising the matter with Minister Niamh Smyth in the Dáil last week, Deputy O’Hara said people in Kinvara feel very much neglected.

Minister Smyth outlined grant schemes available for heritage sites, but the Sinn Féin TD said they would not come close to meeting the cost of bringing Dunguaire up to a safe standard.

“When you talk about grant schemes in the region of €50,000, €100,000; these are going to come nowhere near meeting the cost of what’s required here,” he said.

“Galway County Council is coming up in the coming weeks to meet the Department on this. They have a specific request of €5 million; they have put together a strong business case. The ball is in the Government’s court, and you need to step up to the plate,” he added.

Deputy O’Hara said that locals felt ‘very much neglected’.

“Between the castle, they’ve been waiting years and years for road safety improvements, really basic things like pedestrian crossings, there’s very little housing, the local school needs improved facilities, the boardwalk has been held up for a very long time. Our Government needs to start delivering for Kinvara,” he said.

■ Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

Pictured: Call…Deputy Louis O’Hara across from Dunguaire Castle.