Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara to remain closed indefinitely

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A strong indication has been given that Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara will not reopen anytime soon.

At a meeting of county councillors this week, it was noted that there’s some confusion among the public over the ownership of the castle.

It’s still owned by the Shannon Airport Group – and not Galway County Council as some may believe.

But the County Council says it’s fully willing to take ownership – but only with a commitment of funding from Central Government, which hasn’t been forthcoming.

It’s because the castle needs major capital works before it can reopen, that could cost in the regions of millions of euro.

Councillor Geraldine Donohue says the ball is in the Government’s court.

