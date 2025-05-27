  • Services

Services

Dungaire Castle in Kinvara to remain closed indefinitely

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Dungaire Castle in Kinvara to remain closed indefinitely
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A strong indication has been given that Dungaire Castle in Kinvara will not reopen anytime soon.

At a meeting of county councillors this week, it was noted that there’s some confusion among the public over the ownership of the castle.

It’s still owned by the Shannon Airport Group – and not Galway County Council as some may believe.

But the County Council says it’s fully willing to take ownership – but only with a commitment of funding from Central Government, which hasn’t been forthcoming.

It’s because the castle needs major capital works before it can reopen, that could cost in the regions of millions of euro.

Councillor Geraldine Donohue says the ball is in the Government’s court.

More like this:
no_space
County Councillors voice opposition to sale of Galway Airport

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA number of county councillors have voiced their oppo...

no_space
Galway Traveller Pride hosts cultural events in Ballybane and Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Traveller Pride events are to take place in Ba...

no_space
Appeal for information regarding burglary at Tuam Stadium

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNo arrests have yet been made in connection with a bu...

no_space
UHG has country's second highest number of patients on trolleys

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway has the country's second h...

no_space
Government funding for Inisbofin community development company

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment funding of 152,000 euro has been announced...

no_space
Failure to deliver affordable housing across Galway dominates council meeting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe failure to build any affordable housing across Ga...

no_space
Irish Socksciety named overall winner of Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2025 awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal sock company Irish Socksciety has been announce...

no_space
Garbally College marks final St Joseph’s Day with farewell and new beginning

One of Galway’s most famous sporting schools – St Joseph’s College, Garbally – marked a poignant ...

no_space
Cancellations on the rise at Galway hospitals

Hospital-initiated cancellations of patients’ appointments increased at three of Galway’s public ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up