Duffy admits return leg against Perpignan is massive game for Connacht

WHEN it’s put to Jimmy Duffy that this Friday’s Challenge Cup contest with Perpignan is vitally important for Connacht in terms of keeping their European dreams alive this season, the forwards coach is unequivocal. “Oh, it’s massive, it’s massive,” he says, without hesitation.

It sure is. Lose, and Connacht’s chances of qualifying for a quarter-final spot take a battering. Advancing via one of the three pool runners-up spots would still be mathematically possible, but unlikely. Especially with a difficult home tie against Pool 3 pace-setters, Sale Sharks, to come in January; and a tricky away trip, in the final pool match, against Bordeaux-Begles.

Failure to secure a bonus point against Perpignan at the Sportsground last Saturday – albeit in horrendous weather conditions that really hampered pursuit of tries – has put Connacht on the back-foot, vis-à-vis Sale, who are in a commanding position seven points clear at the top of the table.

Form alone suggests Connacht have a decent chance of claiming another scalp on French soil but Perpignan will be smarting after a poor start to the season.

Struggling domestically, they recorded their 12th defeat on the trot last weekend at the Sportsground; and with heavy hitters Racing, Toulon and Toulouse to come in the league, Perpignan could throw everything at Connacht.

Whether former Ireland and Ulster international Paddy Jackson is picked at out-half, as expected, will give an indication of how seriously Patrick Arlettaz’s outfit are approaching this contest. If Jackson plays, they mean business.

Perpignan won’t want for motivation, and the local fans will certainly be ‘up’ for it, given the untimely passing of former lock, Barend Britz, who was killed outside a pub in the city centre last week.

